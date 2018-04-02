Syrians Leaving East Ghouta via Humanitarian Corridors (VIDEO)

More than 150,000 people have already left the the area of Eastern Ghouta with the assistance of the Russian reconciliation center for Syria since the introduction of humanitarian pauses on February 28, and the process continues.

The Russian Defense Ministry has launched a live broadcast showing the evacuation of residents of the Damascus suburb via humanitarian corridors: the measures were taken to alleviate the crisis in the rebel-held enclave and reinstate order there as Syria is making progress in restoring order after a seven-year-old war.

According to Syrian state media, at least two buses carrying Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families have left the enclave and headed northwards — to the city of Jarablus. On April 1, the Russian reconciliation center said a preliminary agreement on the withdrawal of the militant group had been reached.