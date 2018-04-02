Syrians Leaving East Ghouta via Humanitarian Corridors (VIDEO)

The Russian Defense Ministry has launched a live broadcast showing the evacuation of residents of the Damascus suburb via humanitarian corridors: the measures were taken to alleviate the crisis in the rebel-held enclave and reinstate order there as Syria is making progress in restoring order after a seven-year-old war.
According to Syrian state media, at least two buses carrying Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families have left the enclave and headed northwards — to the city of Jarablus. On April 1, the Russian reconciliation center said a preliminary agreement on the withdrawal of the militant group had been reached.
All comments
Show new comments (0)