09:46 GMT +302 April 2018
    Participants in a protest in Palestine against the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

    Israel & US Devising 'Dangerous Plot' in Middle East – Iranian Parliamentarian

    © Sputnik/ Issam Al-Rimawi
    Middle East
    341

    Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has lashed out at Israel’s actions during Land Day protests, which left at least 17 Palestinians dead and more than 1,500 injured on the very first day.

    The senior parliamentarian has denounced the killings of dozens of Palestinians by the Israeli Defense Forces as an “act of crime and inhumanity by the illegitimate and usurping Zionist regime against the demonstrations by the nation of Palestinians.”

    “The only language that the terrorists ruling in Tel Aviv can understand is the language of force and resistance is the only solution to counter the ambitious ends of the Zionist regime,” Larijani’s statement read.

    Larijani, the current president of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States (PUIC), proceeded to say that Israel’s recent actions represented “the continuation of the frequent crimes committed by the Zionists under the protection provided by US government.”

    READ MORE: Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Fresh Clashes on Israeli-Gaza Border

    According to him, Israel’s policy of creating tensions along with Trump’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was part of a “dangerous plot,” which puts regional stability in peril. In conclusion, Larijani urged the parliaments of the OIC member-states and other nations to denounce Israel’s actions, support the Palestinians and deter the “Zionists” from triggering a fresh crisis.

    Representatives of the Arab League attend an emergency meeting to discuss the conflict in Libya, at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Jan. 5, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Amr Nabil
    Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting Over IDF Sniper Killings in Gaza
    Earlier in the day, the Arab League’s Assistant Secretary-General for Palestinian Affairs Said Abu Ali told the Egyptian news agency MENA that the organization would hold an emergency meeting to discuss “Israel’s crimes against peaceful Palestinian protesters.”

    The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on March 30 over the situation in the Gaza Strip, calling for an “independent and transparent investigation” into the deaths of dozens of protesters.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu, Erdogan Exchange Barbs Amid Ongoing Protests in Gaza

    On March 30, at least 17 Palestinians were reported to have been killed and over 1,500 injured on the Israeli-Gaza border as a result of Israeli security forces actions during the first day of the six-week Palestinian protest, called “The Great Return March,” focused on the Palestinian refugees’ right to return to their homeland.

