DUBAI (Sputnik) - At least 15 people were killed and four more were injured in a bus collision near the Kuwaiti capital, media reported Sunday.

The Khaleej Times newspaper reported that the buses were transporting workers of the Kuwait Oil Company.

The Kuwait Fire Service Directorate said that firefighters had immediately arrived at the accident site.

One of those injured has been sent to hospital by an ambulance and the rest were flown.