Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Fresh Clashes on Israeli-Gaza Border

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli forces have opened fire at protesters in different cities in the Gaza Strip, including Jabalia, Rafah, Khan Yunis and Beit Hanoun.

At least 49 Palestinians have reportedly been injured in fresh clashes between the protesters and the Israeli forces during “The Great Return March” over the Palestinian refugees’ right to return to their homeland. All the wounded have been taken to Gaza hospitals, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

The demonstration turned violent on the very first day after Israeli forces deployed tear gas and used live fire to quell the protesters and force back those who had approached the security fence. At least 15 Palestinians were killed and over 1,500 injured on the first day, while on the second day of protests some 36 people received gunfire injuries, the Gaza Health Ministry spokesman told Sputnik.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held an emergency meeting on March 30 over the situation in Gaza, urging an “independent and transparent investigation” into the deaths of dozens of Palestinians.

While Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas blamed the violence on Israel, having declared March 31 a national day of mourning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the soldiers for “protecting” Israel’s “sovereignty and the security of its citizens.” Tel Aviv has, in turn, accused Hamas for the brutal protests, saying that “the IDF would not allow the security fence to be turned into an area of terror.”