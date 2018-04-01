Evacuation of Failaq al-Rahman Militants From E Ghouta Finished - Russian MoD

"The Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides and a unit of the Russian military police have successfully finished the evacuation of the militants of the Failaq al-Rahman armed group," the statement read.
The statement comes after earlier in the day, the center reported that a total of 153,140 people, including 40,000 militants and their families had been evacuated from the area of Eastern Ghouta in course of an eight-day operation on withdrawal of the Faylaq al-Rahman militants from the area.
READ MORE: Syrian Forces Liberate All Cities of Syria's East Ghouta — Army Command
The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past months, resulting in ongoing shelling by militants of Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces.
On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediately stop fighting and adhere to a humanitarian pause for at least 30 days across the whole of Syria.
All comments
Show new comments (0)