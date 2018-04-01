Evacuation of Failaq al-Rahman Militants From E Ghouta Finished - Russian MoD

The humanitarian operation on the evacuation of the Failaq al-Rahman militant group from Eastern Ghouta has successfully finished, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Sunday.

"The Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides and a unit of the Russian military police have successfully finished the evacuation of the militants of the Failaq al-Rahman armed group," the statement read.

The statement comes after earlier in the day, the center reported that a total of 153,140 people, including 40,000 militants and their families had been evacuated from the area of Eastern Ghouta in course of an eight-day operation on withdrawal of the Faylaq al-Rahman militants from the area.

The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past months, resulting in ongoing shelling by militants of Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces.

The Syrian government says it opens fire in response to shelling from Eastern Ghouta, but Western countries are accusing the Syrian government and Russia of being responsible for the intensification of tensions in the area.

On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediately stop fighting and adhere to a humanitarian pause for at least 30 days across the whole of Syria.