09:51 GMT +301 April 2018
    Palestinian protesters hurl stones at Israeli troops following a protest against the blockade on Gaza, near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip May 19, 2017

    WATCH Palestinian Man Shot in the Back, While Running Away From Israeli Border

    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Middle East
    A young man, taking part in the “Great Return March,” died while running away from the Israeli border fence as a result of an indiscriminate shooting, Palestinian activists reported, having shared disturbing video.

    A graphic video, shared on social media by other Palestinian protesters, shows a man, carrying a rubber tire and running from the security fence, collapsing after being shot in his back. According to Palestinian media, Abed el-Fatah Abed e-Nabi, the slain man, was only 19 years old.

    Meanwhile, the IDF described the protests as a “violent riot,” insisting that demonstrators threw stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces, attempting to infiltrate Israel and set rubber tires alight.

    WARNING!: Graphic Content

    In the meantime, the IDF questioned the authenticity of the clips, shared by Palestinian protesters.

    “The Hamas terrorist organization has published several videos, some of which only depict parts of incidents while others are edited or completely fabricated. […] The IDF will continue operating in order to ensure Israeli sovereignty is not breached and to protect Israeli civilians. The participants of the violent riots are situating themselves in a dangerous area, thus putting themselves in harm’s way,” the army stated.

    Palestinians attend a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City
    © REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
    Second Day of Clashes in Gaza Strip Leaves 36 Palestinians Injured - Reports
    The first day of protests left at least 15 Palestinians killed and over 1,500 injured; clashes continued on the second day, with an estimated 36 protesters receiving gunfire injuries, the Gaza Health Ministry spokesman told Sputnik.

    The protesters are insisting on the return of Palestinian refugees to the territories they claim were illegally seized by Israel, while Israeli authorities demand that Palestinians settle only in Gaza and the West Bank.

    READ MORE: Thousands of Palestinians Continue Protests in Gaza Despite UN Warning (VIDEO)

    “The Great Return March,” dedicated to the so-called Land Day, an annual commemoration of the deaths of six Arab citizens killed by Israeli forces during demonstrations over government land seizures in 1976. At the same time, the protest addressed the forthcoming Nakba (disaster in Arabic), when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

    shooting attack, protests, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel
