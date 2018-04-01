Erdogan Aide: Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield Impossible Without Russia

An aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that Turkish the military operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch would have been impossible without Russian cooperation.

Talking in an interview for CNN Turk, Ilnur Cevik, an aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that the Turkish military operations dubbed Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch were conducted with support from Russia.

Speaking on Russia-Turkey diplomatic relations, Cevik observed Russian support.

"Recently, Russia demonstrated high effectiveness of its actions, showing its brightest side. My personal estimation of this process — 10 out of 10. The Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations were conducted thanks to Russia's support. If Russia did not open the airspace, we would not only not be able to enter Afrin and Al-Bab, we would not be able even to take off a drone," he underscored.

© AP Photo/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Pool Photo Turkey Urges France to Refrain From Reckless Steps in Syria - Defense Minister

In January 2018, Turkish military launched an invasion code-named Operation Olive Branch in the SDF-controlled Afrin District and the Tell Rifaat Subdistrict.

The invasion was said to be an offensive against the Kurdish-led Democratic Union Party in Syria (PYD), its armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG), and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions surrounding the Syrian city of Afrin.

Operation Euphrates Shield was a 2016-2017 cross-border operation by the Turkish military and Turkey-aligned Syrian opposition groups in the Syrian Civil War, officially aimed against Daesh militants allegedly threatening Turkish security. Turkish forces and allied opposition groups fought against Daesh, as well as the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Defense Forces. On 29 March 2017, the Turkish military officially announced that Operation Euphrates Shield was ″successfully completed.″