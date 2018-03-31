Houthis Fire Missile at Saudi National Guard Camp in Najran Region - Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Houthi forces in Yemen fired a ballistic missile on Saudi Arabia's National Guard camp in the Najran region, Al-Arabiya reported, citing a military official.

Saudi air defenses reportedly intercepted the missile launched by the Houthis toward the Najran region.

The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency, in turn, reported that the missile hit the target, causing losses among Saudi troops and destroying military equipment.

On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition said that it had intercepted and destroyed seven ballistic missiles, fired at Saudi Arabia from Yemen, with three of them targeting Riyadh. According to media reports, one civilian was killed and two were injured.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Millions of Yemenis remain in need of immediate humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.