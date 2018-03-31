WATCH What Syrians Eat During Wartime

The war in Syria has already entered its eighth year, having rocked the lives of millions of people. The United Nations have on numerous occasions reported cases of acute malnutrition in the exhausted country, urging all parties involved to grant unimpeded humanitarian access to all those in need.

Under conditions of limited access to food and humanitarian supplies, especially in areas besieged by terrorists and hard-to-reach locales, Syrians have been forced to search for alternative ways to fend for themselves. Sometimes, alternative means cheaper. Due to an increase in prices, people had to start eating sharks in order to provide their bodies with still insufficient protein, while others considered hunting birds using a sticky substance to make both ends meet.

Dire straits and a dramatic hike in prices have made the country’s residents go for things they were never fond of before the conflict, including rabbits; for instance, rabbit meat costs $1 per kg, while beef is $6 per kg, and lamb will cost them $10 per kg – the choice seems to be clear.