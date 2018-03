Six Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza - Reports

According to WAFA news agency, six Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Gaza strip.

The agency noted that three of them had been shot during clashes with the Israeli police near the town of Khan Yunis, while other three had been injured near a tent camp in the western Gaza.

Meanwhile, several hundred of protesters were affected by tear gas that has been used by police to disperse the protesters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW