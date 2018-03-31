Register
31 March 2018
    Palestinian protesters chant angry slogans as one burns a representation of the American flag, during a protest against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Gaza City Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017

    Thousands of Palestinians Continue Protests in Gaza Despite UN Warning (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra
    Middle East
    Hundreds of Palestinians were injured and an estimated 16 killed on March 30 as a result of Israel's clampdown on Land Day protests in Gaza Strip. The six-week protests are expected to continue until the US Embassy is relocated from Tel Aviv and opened in Jerusalem.

    The United Nations has called for a transparent and independent investigation into the deaths of over a dozen of Palestinians on the first day of the Great March of Return in Gaza. As UN Security Council (UNSC) members urged restraint, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to  “those concerned to refrain from any act that could lead to further casualties.”

    READ MORE: 'The Great Return March': Thousands of Palestinians Protest in Gaza Strip

    According to the Gaza Health Ministry, two Palestinians were killed by tank fire, while hundreds of others were wounded by Israeli gunfire, struck by rubber bullets or treated for the effects of tear gas.

    In the meantime, the IDF reported that the Israeli army fired at protesters trying to pass the border between Gaza and Israel’s territories as a retaliatory measure to Palestinians’ opening fire at the ISF soldiers.

    While the French representative at the UNSC voiced concerns over “the possibility of a new conflict in the Gaza Strip,” a senior UN official warned the UN Security Council that the situation in the region “might deteriorate in the coming days.”

    As the protests went on, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh told the crowds that “the Great March of Return” was a “message to Trump,” alluding to US President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move its diplomatic premises from Tel Aviv to the city.

    "There is no concession to Jerusalem, no alternative to Palestine, and no solution but to return. This is the Palestinian people taking the initiative and making the event for the sake of Palestine […] for the sake of Jerusalem and the right of return," Haniyeh said.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stated that Israel was responsible for the violence, having declared March 31 a national day of mourning, while Israel blamed brutal protests on Hamas, saying, “the IDF would not allow the security fence to be turned into an area of terror.”

    The protest, dubbed “The Great March of Return,” marked the so-called Land Day, an annual commemoration of the deaths of six Arab citizens killed by Israeli forces during demonstrations over 1976 government land confiscations. At the same time, the march focused on the forthcoming Nakba (disaster in Arabic), when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

    Currently, the protesters are pressing for the return of Palestinian refugees to the territories they claim were illegally seized by Israel, while Israeli authorities demand that Palestinians settle only in Gaza and the West Bank.

    Palestinians shout during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Israel's Suppression of Land Day Protesters ‘Should be Rightly Understood as a Massacre'
    In December 2017, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. 

    The move prompted worldwide condemnation, sparking unrest across the Middle East, with thousands of people taking to the streets to protest the decision throughout the Arab world. As a response to the recognition, Palestinian Islamic fundmanetalist organization Hamas announced the beginning of the third "intifada" against Israel.

    READ MORE: WATCH Israeli Army Deploys Tear Gas in Brutal Clashes With Palestinians

    President Trump's decision was harshly criticized by his counterparts, arguing that Jerusalem's status should be determined through negotiations between Israel and Palestinians.

