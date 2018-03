MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Friday suspended over $200 million in funds for recovery efforts in Syria after suggesting that US exit was a matter of time, local media reported.

Trump put the aid to Syria on hold after reading a news story about then State Secretary Rex Tillerson’s February commitment to an extra $200 million for Syria, US officials told the Wall Street Journal.

The United States reportedly spent an equal sum last year on removing unexploded weapons in Syria, as well as restoring electricity and water supply.

This comes after Trump told his supporters in Ohio that the United States would be coming out of Syria "very soon" and said other countries should take care of it.

The State Department spokeswoman said she was unaware of any troops withdrawal plans.