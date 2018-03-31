Register
06:52 GMT +331 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sinjar

    Peshmerga Says PKK Has Not Left Sinjar, Raising Tensions With Iraqi Forces

    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    220

    A representative of the Peshmerga, the Kurdish military forces in Iraqi Kurdistan, told Sputnik that claims by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) about having retreated from Sinjar were actually a ruse.

    In Iraq, the issue of the PKK leaving Sinjar is still on the agenda. A number of key political and military figures, including an Iraqi army spokesman, an Al-Hashd Al-Sha'abi militia representative, and Prime Minister of Iraq Haider al-Ibadi, have said that the PKK has completely retreated from the Sinjar region near the northern border of Iraq, with government forces and Peshmerga units taking their place.

    Turkish troops take control of Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
    © AP Photo/ DHA-Depo Photos
    Erdogan Vows Turkey Will Do 'What's Necessary' if Baghdad Government Op in Sinjar Fails
    However, Xelil Shirvan, a Peshmerga representative in Sinjar, told Sputnik that the PKK has not, in fact, leave the area.

    "The PKK leadership claimed it left Sinjar, but in reality it is not so. They made this statement to confuse the citizens of Sinjar and prevent a Turkish attack in the area. There are still some 500 militants of the PKK in the Sinjar mountains. In addition, there are some 2,000 Yazidi fighters of the Sinjar Resistance Forces, which is a division of PKK, despite having a different flag," Shirvan said.

    He also underscored that there are rising tensions between Iraqi government forces located in Sinjar and several Peshmerga units.

    "There are rising tensions between the Iraqi army and units under the command of Kasim Shisho, the commander of the Peshmerga in Sinjar. The Iraqi army intended to take Sherefedin — a major center of the Yazidi population in Sinjar. However, Peshmerga forces under Shisho's command stood up against it and stated their readiness to protect Sherefedin. This was the reason for rising tensions," he said.

    Earlier this week, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Iraqi military had started an operation against the PKK in Sinjar and stated that if Iraqi forces face difficulties, Turkey will take things into its own hands — a move vehemently opposed by Baghdad, which claims that such an action would be a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

    Related:

    PKK Denies Reports About Launch of Turkish Operation in Iraqi Sinjar
    Syrian Army Liberates Strategic Settlement of Sinjar in Idlib Province - Source
    Iraqi Forces Take Over Town of Sinjar as Peshmerga Leaves Positions - Reports
    Tags:
    disinformation, retreat, Iraqi Army, Peshmerga, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A model use her smartphone as she waits backstage before displaying creations from designer Grace Chen on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse