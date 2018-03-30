Israel Targets Hamas Sites With Tank Fire, Airstrikes Amid Violent Gaza Protests

Mass Palestinian protests in Gaza on Israeli border have turned violent, with Israeli army deploying tear gas and live fire against the demonstrators. But now the IDF resort to retailiatory strikes against Hamas, the protests' instigator.

The Israeli army fired at protesters, who were trying to pass the border between the Palestinian region of Gaza and Israeli territories, and attacked three Hamas sites with tanks and fighter jets in response, the IDF statement reads.

The video published by the Israeli forces shows Palestinian protestors approaching the security fence on the border and opening fire at the IDF soldiers before the military opened fire and resorted to tanks and fighter jets.

Moments ago, IDF troops thwarted an infiltration attempt by three terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip. The terrorists approached the security fence and attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory. In response, IDF troops targeted the terrorists with tank fire pic.twitter.com/unGS1x79Hg — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) March 30, 2018

No injuries or damage was caused, according to the army's statement.

A short while ago, the IDF thwarted an attempted shooting attack by a terror cell in the Northern Gaza Strip. During the attack, two terrorists approached the security fence and fired towards IDF troops — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) March 30, 2018

​In response, IDF troops immediately fired according to the rules of engagement, targeting the terrorists as well as three nearby terror sites belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization with tank fire and IAF fighter jets. No injuries were reported and no damage was caused

Israeli army also made Hamas responsible for brutal protests and stated that "the IDF will not allow the security fence to be turned into an area of terror."

March 30 marks the first day of the Great March of Return protest in the Palestinian region of Gaza along the border with Israel. The protests were started by Palestinians in a bid to claim the right of Arab refugees to return to the territory of Israel, which the country has illegally seized as Palestinians claim.

The day before, the Israeli army pledged to attack a military wing of the Hamas movement if participants of a mass demonstration breach the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip and enter the Israeli territory.

On March 25, Israel hit the Hamas targets after an attempt to damage fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip and to arson an engineering vehicle.

For decades, relations between Israel and the Palestinians have been tense, as they are engaged in the long-lasting struggle for the territory of what previously was the British Mandate of Palestine. Palestinians seek recognition for their independent state which they want to create on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli side usually blames the Palestinian Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip, for the attacks carried out from the territory of the Gaza Strip.