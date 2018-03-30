Palestine Surprised by Israel's Concerns Over Protesting Palestinians - Diplomat

Earlier in the day, a mass protest, which is expected to last for over a month, started along the Israeli border. During the event, the protesters have already clashed with Israeli servicemen and reportedly twelve Palestinians were killed in the clashes, according to media reports.
"The most surprising issue is that the state possessing the Iron Dome, missiles, one of the strongest armies in the world is afraid by a group of protesters. It is surprising," Nofal said answering a question about the Palestinian response to the US move.
The diplomat added that the Palestinians do not have such advanced weapon systems, but have "a strong will and firmness."
For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.
