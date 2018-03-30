Register
19:27 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kurdish YPG Fighter

    MidEast Valkyries: 'Even Daesh Were Scared of Kurdish Combat Women'- Fighter

    CC BY 2.0 / Kurdishstruggle / Kurdish YPG Fighter
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    This month marks five years since the famous Kurdish female self-defense squads arose. The women of Syrian Kurdistan have liberated themselves over the past years to an extent one could previously only dream about in the region.

    Sputnik has talked to Kurdish combat women about the Turkish operation in Northern Syria, Syrian Kurds’ political ambitions and battlefield feminism.

    'Radical Female Revolution'

    It was the death of 26 year-old British female fighter Anna Campbell in a Turkish bombardment in Afrin that quickly reminded the public of the female self-defense squads.

    Being a female anarchist, feminist and animal rights protector, she had no connection with the Kurds before travelling to Syria. Nevertheless, according to Anna’s father, she took the Kurdish issue close to heart and admired the social buildup in Rojava (Northern Syrian Democratic Federation, or Syrian Kurdistan — an autonomous federation that emerged in 2012) Sputnik’s speakers from the female battalions stated that there are dozens of girls from Europe, the US and Australia among them.

    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US, France May Have Reached Responsibilities Transfer Deal in Syria – Academic

    "Kurdish female self-defense militias are a phenomenon in itself. It’s not surprising that they are attracting activists from all around the world. Firstly, the female battalions have demonstrated perfect results in their struggle with terrorists, who are universally considered to be ’evil forces,’ opposing any progress. Secondly, their members are eager to fight for women’s liberty in all possible ways, including armed confrontation,"- Melissa Delal Yanmis (nicknamed Delal Kurdi), a member of the Kurdish community in Austria told Sputnik. Just to note, she returned from Rojava last year.

    Kurdish YPG Fighter
    CC BY 2.0 / Kurdishstruggle / Kurdish YPG Fighter
    Kurdish YPG Fighter

    "Kurdish ideologist and founder of Kurdistan Workers’ Party, Abdullah Öcalan teaches us in his books that a free life is impossible without a radical female revolution, which will change the way people think and their social life in general. Anna Campbell was a real rebel and a real internationalist. And she became yet another light in this revolutionary fire, along with other foreign female combatants who have joined our squads. I hope, Russian women internationalists will also join in our struggle."

    Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Russian FM: No Plans for Additional De-Escalation Zones in Syria

    "I am a feminist, like most Kurdish women. A Kurdish woman is not afraid to die – death is afraid of her. We do not recognize defeat. Victory and progress – this is our motto. That’s why women from all around the world share our beliefs," – declared the 23-year-old student Jihan (battlefield nickname – "Afrin’s Daughter") speaking to Sputnik. She is currently fighting with a Kurdish battalion in Afrin.

    Kurdish Marxism

    The Kurdistan Workers’ Party was founded in 1978 as a Marxist-Leninist party, but with a nationalist twist. The Middle East has also abounded in socialist movements, but it is the PKK that has become the most feminist.

    For Kurds, ethnic self-identification is more important than the religious one, that’s the reason why the ideas of gender equality have been adopted by them to a greater extent than by the broader Muslim society.

    Kurdish YPG Fighters
    CC BY 2.0 / Kurdishstruggle / Kurdish YPG Fighters
    Kurdish YPG Fighters

    Thanks to the role that female self-defense units have played in the overall struggle for national identity and battles against Islamists, Kurdish women now enjoy liberty and rights, comparable to those of Israeli women.

    Until recently Kurdish women were forced into early marriages, genital mutilation, honor killing and polygamy. Nevertheless, six years ago, the authorities of the newly proclaimed Democratic Federation of Northern Syria introduced legislation to put an end to all this (although, in some provincial areas the practices continue to exist).

    A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah
    UN Probe Into Syria Gas Attacks is 'Tool in Hands of Some Countries' – Damascus

    Today, according to the provisional Constitution of Syrian Kurdistan, women are expected to hold a minimum of 40 percent of all government posts. Separately, all social institutions are obliged to be chaired both by a man and by a woman, along with the executive councils of the three Syrian Kurdistan regions.

    'Love Affairs are Strictly Prohibited'

    Up to 40 percent of the Kurdish fighters battling in the Middle East are women. March 2013 saw the first female self-defense battalion form in Afrin, a year later such formations appeared in other parts of Syrian Kurdistan. For now, the female squads in Syria are roughly 25,000 strong in number, whereas in the Iraqi Peshmerga (literally “staring death in the face”) battalions there are just 2,000 female combatants.

    "Male and female armies have their own commanders, a man and woman respectively.  Men may not issue orders to women. Even top ranking officers in male battalions first have to address female commanders, who are expected to instruct their subordinates. Still, top female ranks may issue orders to male combatants," British Kurd  Ozkan Ozdil, who worked as a battlefield doctor in Syria last year and even took part in the liberation of Raqqa, told Sputnik. 

    "We closely communicated with the female formations – we played sport together, partook in joint military drills, cooked food, did the cleaning-up. We only slept in different barracks. We lived like one big family. Ranks meant nothing in our communication, unless it had to do with military orders. Women, as I see them, are very daring. And perhaps, in some respects, even bolder than men.  I am absolutely charmed by them. They dance and sing. And they can be heard from far away. Even Daesh militants were scared of them."

    Syrian Army's armored vehicles in the liberated town of Kafr Batna in Eastern Ghouta
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Done in No-Time: Syrian Transport Minister Promises Swift Repair of E Ghouta Road

    According to him, there is a harsh stance on battlefield romances: “Marriage is generally viewed upon as a patriarchal instrument. People certainly fall in love and find some time for dating and having sex. But overall, love affairs are strictly forbidden. If anyone gets to know this, the couple will be kicked out from the squad. And this is a huge disgrace.”

    Syrian Kurdistan has seen a dramatic rise in divorce, the prevailing reason for them being polygamy for men, domestic violence or early marriages. Girls who haven’t yet given birth to children frequently join female squads following a divorce.

    'Real Ethnic Cleansing'

    In the course of the Olive Branch operation, which Ankara has been conducting in Northern Syria since January, on March 18, Turkish forces assisted by Syrian opposition divisions seized the city of Afrin, which had been controlled by Kurds.

    Sputnik’s speakers insist that Kurds will certainly attempt to win back Afrin from Turkey. Nevertheless, in the months to come, Kurds will be preoccupied with other issues.

    A picture taken on March 11, 2018 shows Syrian government forces outside of the town of Jisreen in the southern tip of the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave as they advance in the area
    © REUTERS/ STRINGER
    'German Gov't Uses the Image of Unstable Syria to Justify Errors' – AfD MP

    On Wednesday, the Turkish National Security Council said that Ankara would take military action if Kurdish units do not withdraw from Syrian Manbij.

    After that, the Turkish army may head east of the Euphrates into the heart of the Kurdish territories to grab control over districts that are not dominated by Kurds, namely the Tell Abyad district and Ras al-Ayn.

    "What Turkey has done to Afrin and is persisting to do in Northern Syria is real ethnic cleansing," – said Melissa Delal Yanmis. 

    "The female self-defense squads resisted the invaders. But it is now obvious that there was no other way out but to leave Afrin. The Kurdish women opted for a guerilla war, including attacks by female bombers on Turkish convoys."

    READ MORE: Turkey to Open New Checkpoint at Syrian Border for Aid Delivery — Reports

    Sputnik’s interviewees are certain that sooner or later, Syrian Kurds will defeat Turkey and win back Afrin, preserving autonomy in Northern Syria.

    "We do not need an independent state – it has proven to be inefficient. According to Abdullah Öcalan’s doctrine, one needs a system of democratic federalism.  All the communities living here – Kurds, Arabs, representatives of different religions and ethnic groups – everyone must take part in determining the fate of the region and managing Rojava’s cantons on equal terms, including gender equality," Ozdil said.

    Related:

    Kurds' Interaction with US Has Greatly Undermined Trust of Damascus – Analyst
    It Was Kurds' Big Mistake to Stop Syrian Army From Entering Afrin – Politician
    Violent Clashes Between US-Backed Kurds and Locals Reported in Raqqa (WATCH)
    Dozens Rally in Paris to Support Kurds Amid Turkish Op in Syria’s Afrin (PHOTOS)
    Kurds Vow to Halt 'Turkish Attempt to Establish Superiority Over Northern Syria'
    Tags:
    Kurdish federation, Syrian Kurds, combat, Kurds, Kurdish fighters, women, war, gender equality, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Öcalan, Afrin, Syria, Iraq, Raqqa, Kurdistan, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A model use her smartphone as she waits backstage before displaying creations from designer Grace Chen on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse