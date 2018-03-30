WATCH Israeli Army Deploys Tear Gas in Brutal Clashes With Palestinians

At least 7 Palestinians have already lost their lives as protests in the Gaza Strip turned violent, with Israeli Defense Forces using tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators.

The Israeli army has been bolstering security measures and doubled its military presence in the Gaza Strip ahead of the major protests. Some 17,000 Palestinians, according to the IDF, marched towards the border with Israel to demand their right to return to the territories they claim were illegally seized by Israel, while Israeli authorities say that Palestinians can settle only in Gaza and the West Bank.

READ MORE: Israeli Army Uses Tear Gas Against Palestinian Protesters: 7 Dead, Hundreds Hurt

According to officials, at least 7 Palestinians have been killed and about 500 wounded by the rubber-coated steel pellets and tear gas used in the mass protests