Syrian Army Neutralizes Dozens of Suicide Bombers in Eastern Ghouta – Reports

A military source told the SANA news agency they had detained 30 men and six women carrying explosive belts. The source said they planned to target buses and shelters of militants and their families as well to blame the government for the attacks.
On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian servicemen have prevented suicide bombings on buses carrying refugees from Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta. In total 48 explosive belts were defused.
The Russian military managed to seize seven explosive belts on Monday, 32 — on Tuesday, and nine on Wednesday, the minister added.
According to Shoigu, more than 11,000 militants and 130,000 civilians have left Eastern Ghouta since the introduction of humanitarian pauses on February 28.
