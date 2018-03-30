Register
05:09 GMT +330 March 2018
    A Palestinian vehicle drives through a roundabout past a billboard bearing the portraits of Mohammed Abu Shamala (R) and Raed al-Attar (C), commanders of Hamas' armed wing al-Qassam Brigades, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 19, 2018

    Palestinian Political Groups: Thousands to Participate in Upcoming Protest

    © AFP 2018/ SAID KHATIB
    Middle East
    GAZA STRIP/TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - A number of Palestinian political organisations expect that hundreds of thousands of people will participate in a one-and-a-half-month protest on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, a spokesman of the protest movement told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "The camps will be created in about a kilometer from the border with Israel… For the beginning we expect that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians will spend three days in a row in the tent camps with electricity, water and ambulance cars… After that, the organizing committee will make a decision on further steps taking into account the situation and the response of Israel," Hani Taubta said.

    The organizers add that they had no plans to cross the border or to come to it in the near future, but they admit that the protesters could make attempt to clash with Israeli servicemen.

    "The main part of the march will take place on May 15 in Palestine and abroad. We expect that millions will participate in it and maybe reach the borders of Israel," Taubta said.

    Palestinian students from Birzeit University clash with Israeli security forces outside the Israeli-run Ofer prison in the West Bank village of Betunia on August 3, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ ABBAS MOMANI
    Palestine Doubtful About US Future Mideast Peace Plan Likely Favoring Israel
    On Friday, large-scale protests in support of the rights of the Arab refugees are expected to begin in the border zone. The protesters will start their activities with construction of tent camps and holding mass rallies near them.

    The event dubbed "The Great Return March" will start on Friday and is dedicated to the so-called Land Day commemorating the day in 1976, when Israeli troops killed six Arabs protesting against confiscation of land. On May 15, the Palestinians will commemorate Nakba (disaster in Arabic), when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

    The protest is organized by such groups as the Hamas movement, the Fatah party, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine among others.

    Tags:
    protests, Palestine, Israel, Gaza Strip
