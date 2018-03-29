Residents of Duma Urge Syrian Militants to Join Ceasefire - Reports

Local civilians, including women and the wounded, are asking the militants to accept the government's truce or evacuation conditions so that the city would be spared the consequences of a military operation by the government forces, Masdar News outlet reported, citing a source.
Duma is the last city in Eastern Ghouta still under control of militants, the Jaysh al-Islam group.
The militants have been given some time to consider the conditions. They should make their decision by the time the last members of al-Rahman Legion armed opposition group leave Eastern Ghouta.
The latter group has reached an agreement on evacuation as a result of negotiations between the representatives of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation and leaders of the group.
