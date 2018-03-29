Residents of Duma Urge Syrian Militants to Join Ceasefire - Reports

Residents of the Syrian city of Duma in Eastern Ghouta have taken to the streets calling on the militants to join the ceasefire with the Syrian government, local media reported on Wednesday.

Local civilians, including women and the wounded, are asking the militants to accept the government's truce or evacuation conditions so that the city would be spared the consequences of a military operation by the government forces, Masdar News outlet reported, citing a source.

Duma is the last city in Eastern Ghouta still under control of militants, the Jaysh al-Islam group.

© AFP 2018/ LOUAI BESHARA Thousands of Civilians in Eastern Ghouta Freed From Prison by Syrian Forces

The protesters are reportedly accusing the leaders of the group backed by Saudi Arabia of risking the lives of thousands of civilians.

The militants have been given some time to consider the conditions. They should make their decision by the time the last members of al-Rahman Legion armed opposition group leave Eastern Ghouta.

The latter group has reached an agreement on evacuation as a result of negotiations between the representatives of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation and leaders of the group.