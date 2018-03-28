New Poll Shows What Most Americans Think About US-Saudi Relationship

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Only 29 percent of US voters think that the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia helps with stability in the Middle East, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Wednesday.

"A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and the online survey finds that 29% of Likely US Voters believe the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia has helped stability in the Middle East, while 25% feel it hurts stability in that region. Twenty-six percent (26%) think US-Saudi Arabia relations have had no impact on the stability of the Middle East. Another 20% are not sure," the survey said.

The poll comes after last week's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia at the White House, during which Trump praised the relationship between the two countries.

​The poll surveyed 1,000 likely US voters from March 21-22 and has a margin of error of three percentage points.