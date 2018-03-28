Register
15:19 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet

    Baghdad Will Respond to a Turkish Anti-PKK Ground Operation in Iraq - Official

    © AP Photo/ Anatolia, Kenan Gurbuz
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    142

    As part of its cross-border anti-Kurdish military operations, Turkey is attacking Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria, in addition to regularly carrying out airstrikes against militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – which has been designated a terror organization by the US, the EU and Turkey – in northern Iraq.

    Turkey has expressed its readiness to launch a ground operation against PKK militants in the Iraqi district of Sinjar, but an official from Iraq’s State of Law coalition warned that such an operation would be a violation of the country’s sovereignty and would warrant a response by Iraqi forces.

    Abbas al-Bayati from the aforementioned coalition made the comments in an exclusive interview with Baghdad Today and warned that the presence of Turkish ground troops on Iraqi soil would be a breach of international law.

    “Turkey cannot cross into Iraqi territories as our country enjoys sovereignty and independence,” the coalition member said on Wednesday.

    He also highlighted that there are no reports of “any Turkish penetration into Iraqi territories.”

    Iraqi forces have been conducting their own military operation in the Sinjar region to oust PKK militants from the area, which is close to the Iraq-Turkey border.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously said that “Turkey will do what is necessary” if Iraqi forces fail to clear the area, but Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım clarified today that Turkish forces would only mount a ground operation with prior approval from Baghdad.

    “Turkey respects Iraq’s sovereignty and will never commit any violation on its territories,” PM Yıldırım said in a phone call with Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi on Wednesday.

    In this Thursday Jan. 29, 2015 photo, fighters of the Turkey-based Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) walk in the damaged streets of Sinjar, Iraq
    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    Turkish Strikes Kill 49 PKK Militants in Northern Iraq - General Staff
    Airstrikes by Turkish warplanes have killed dozens of PKK militants in recent months in northern Iraq, but have also resulted in a number of civilian casualties.

    The PKK has fought a bloody war against Turkish forces for over three decades, with the group’s hardline tactics drawing international condemnation. Fighting has largely concentrated in the country’s southeast, which has a large Kurdish community who are seeking independence or autonomy.

    READ MORE: PKK Militant Group in Possession of Arms Provided to Kurdish Forces by US

     

    Related:

    Turkish Strikes Kill 49 PKK Militants in Northern Iraq - General Staff
    Turkish Air Force Eliminates 3 PKK Militants in Northern Iraq
    PKK Terror Group’s Expulsion From Iraq Dependent on Daesh Defeat - US DoS
    Turkey Launches Airstrikes in Northern Iraq, Destroys PKK Camps - Reports
    Turkey Could Carry Out Ground Operation Against PKK in Northern Iraq 'if Needed'
    Tags:
    Kurdish independence, warplanes, war, Operation Olive Branch, Turkish Army, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Turkish Air Force, Iraqi Army, Abbas al-Bayati, Binali Yildirim, Haider al-Abadi, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse