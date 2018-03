Two passenger planes collided on taxiways at the international airport of Tel Aviv, Israeli radio station "Galey Tsakhal" reports.

According to reports, during the towage of the Germania plane bound for Berlin, it backed into the plane of the Israeli air carrier El Al, which was preparing to take off.

There have been no casualties in the incident.

As seen in the video published by the local media, both planes have damaged their tail fins. Airport authorities said that an investigation has been launched.