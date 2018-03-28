Register
06:47 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan (File)

    Inspectors General: US Efforts in Afghanistan Hindered High Turnover

    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces and personnel operating in Afghanistan are still hindered by short tours of duty and a high turnover rate, inspectors general from three government agencies said in a report.

    "Regular turnover of United States personnel continues to hinder United States efforts in Afghanistan," the report said on Tuesday. "Officials with whom we spoke stated that the constant ‘churn’ of personnel remains an obstacle."

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andy Veres, left, Provincial Reconstruction Team Zabul commander, re-enlists Master Sgt. James Sandifer, Forward Operating Base Smart mayor, on top of Alexander's castle in Qalat City, Afghanistan, July 7
    CC BY 2.0 / DVIDSHUB / Re-enlistment on top of Alexander's Castle
    'US Betrays Afghanistan by Replacing Russian Arms with American’ – Former Afghan General
    The report, issued by the Inspectors General of the Departments of Defense and State as well as the US Agency for International Aid (USAID), said progress has been hampered by the inability of US personnel to regularly interact face-to-face with the Afghan people or personally observe projects because of security concerns and cumbersome requirements for traveling outside of the US Embassy compound in Kabul.

    President Donald Trump last August unveiled his South Asia strategy, which boosted the US presence in Afghanistan from 11,000 to nearly 15,000 troops, increased airstrikes, and loosened rules of engagement. Recent inspector general reports have revealed that the Taliban currently control more territory than at any time since 2001.

    Related:

    Afghanistan Reportedly Summons Pakistani Diplomat Over Shelling on Border
    Afghanistan Air Force Drops First Laser-Guided Bomb on Taliban Compound (VIDEO)
    TOP-5 Facts About the German Mission in Afghanistan
    Moscow Concerned Over Unmarked Helicopters Transferring Militants in Afghanistan
    Blast Hits Lashkargah City in Afghanistan, Casualties Reported
    Tags:
    turnover, army, Pentagon, US Agency for International Aid (USAID), Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse