Saudi Arabia to Start Issuing Tourist Visas – Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) – Saudi Arabia will start to issue tourist visas starting in April, local media reported on Tuesday. The decision has been earlier announced by President for Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

According to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, the single-entry visa will be issued for a period of 30 days.

Introduction of tourist visas was made a part of the program of economic development until 2030 aimed at reducing the country’s dependency on oil resources.

According to the authorities’ plans, up to 30 million tourists will visit Saudi Arabia each year.

Currently Saudi Arabia is issuing working and family visas as well as visas for Muslim pilgrims who want to perform Hajj to Islam’s holy sites.