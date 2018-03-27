WATCH: Alleged Yemeni Air Defense Strike On Emirates’ F-16 Jets Over Sana’a

Yemeni Air Defense reportedly attacked two UAE F-16 jets over the Yemeni capital of Sana’a.

According to reports by NTHnews.net, the Houthi-allied Yemeni Air Defense Forces on Tuesday, March 27 , attacked the two warplanes belonging to United Arab Emirates over Sana'a, Yemen's capital.

The missiles did not hit their designated targets, but the planes were forced to abandon their mission and retreat from the country's airspace, according to report by Southfront.org.

The UAE is one of the member states of the Saudi-led coalition, which invaded Yemen in 2015.