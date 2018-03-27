Yemeni General Reveals Purpose Behind Missile Launch Videos

Brigadier General Aziz Rashid of the Yemeni Armed Forces, allied with the Houthi rebels, told Sputnik Arabic that all missile launches carried against Saudi Arabia are being recorded on video.
"Dissemination of videos showing missile launches is all part of the media war. When the media of the Saudi-led coalition attempt to deny that a missile strike took place, we present photos and videos. We gather evidence of such operations via social media from users living in the kingdom who witnessed the missile strikes," Rashid said.
"We’ve managed to upgrade these missiles here, by ourselves. We’re besieged from all sides on land, water and in the air. In these conditions it would be impossible to receive missile shipments from Iran," Rashid added.
Since 2015 Yemen has been engulfed in a conflict between the government, headed by Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and the Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis since March 2015.
Last week, Saudi air defense forces reportedly managed to intercept seven ballistic missiles fired from Yemen against the kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.
