17:55 GMT +327 March 2018
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem February 25, 2018

    The Spies Who Hate Him: Six Former Mossad Chiefs Blast Israeli PM Netanyahu

    © REUTERS/ Gali Tibbon/Pool/File
    Middle East
    0 161

    During a joint interview with Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, half a dozen former Mossad intelligence agency chiefs voiced their dissatisfaction with Benjamin Netanyahu and his policies.

    Six former top Israeli spies criticized the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming that his leadership puts Israel’s future in jeopardy.

    Danny Yatom, who was in charge of Mossad during the late 1990s, commented on the ongoing corruption investigations targeting the Israeli leader, claiming that Netanyahu and his cohorts put “their interests ahead of national interests."

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    John Bolton Asked Tel Aviv to Attack Iran – Former Israeli Defense Minister
    He also berated Netanyahu for his apparent reluctance to pursue the so called ‘two-state solution’ in the conflict with the Palestinians, as according to Yatom, "the inertia in the diplomatic sphere” which leads the country toward a bi-national state with the Palestinians threatens Israel’s status “as a Jewish and democratic state."

    Yatom’s concerns were echoed by Zvi Zamir, Mossad director from 1968 to 1974, who insisted that “the country is sick,” and that Netanyahu is directly responsible for the current state of affairs.

    "We are in a critical medical state. It could be that the country had symptoms when Netanyahu took over, but he has brought it to the grave condition of a malignant disease," Zamir declared.

    READ MORE: 'Israel is Lying, What They Bombed in 2007 Wasn't a Nuclear Facility' — Analyst

    According to Reuters, Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to these allegations, though Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett refuted these claims, adding that Israel “is in an excellent condition.”

    Earlier Israeli police questioned Netanyahu over the so-called Case 4000 – an investigation related to suspicions that while working as communications minister in 2014-2017, in addition to his prime ministerial post, Netanyahu was helping the Bezeq group, controlled by Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for a beneficial image of Netanyahu and his policies in the media.

    The police are also investigating allegations of Netanyahu attempting to obtain favorable coverage from the popular newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth in return for creating problems for its rival, the Israel Hayom paper, as well as the prime minister’s alleged involvement in a multimillion-dollar submarine deal with German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp.

    News

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

