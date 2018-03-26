Till Daesh Does Us Apart: Women in Iraq Massively Seek Divorce From Terrorists

Numerous cases of divorce have been registered in courts in the liberated city of Mosul against Daesh terrorists.

The lawyer of the Mosul court, who asked not to be named, told Sputnik that, “Every day women come to us. They start a divorce process from their husbands who were in Daesh and are currently imprisoned.”

So far, however, the court has not made any positive decisions regarding the divorce requests.

Divorce Without Obstacles:

But there are some precedents in which divorce was granted to a woman upon appeal.

An Iraqi woman from the city of Al-Shirqat told Sputnik that she applied to court in 2017 to divorce the militant whom she married in 2013, but the court refused, saying, that after such a precedent, there will be abuse of divorce and demands will pour in with or without cause.

However, the Court of Cassation ruled that in her case it is possible for the woman to get a divorce and there should be no obstacles in the process.

Requirement of Proof:

Lawyer Hayan al Khayat told Sputnik that to launch a legal divorce procedure it is necessary to provide irrefutable evidence, in this case, of involvement with Daesh.

“It may be some official documents issued by the Iraqi security forces that this person was in Daesh, or it may require a certificate of respected people who can confirm that the person in questions is a member of Daesh and has done such and such acts,” the lawyer said.

Khayat noted that only with the provision of such evidence will the court consider the application for divorce.

Wives of Daesh:

Many different women fall under the definition of a Daesh wife. These may be local women who were captured by militants and forced to marry militants.

Naturally, after liberation from the oppression of the terrorists, these women want to annul the marriage if it was formally concluded.

But there are also some women who came to Iraq from other countries specifically for the sake of marrying a militant. When their militant husbands were killed in battle, they married other militants.

Sources from the provinces of Nineveh and Anbar inform Sputnik that these women are now working in prostitution. Most of the wives of the terrorists fled and went abroad, fearing revenge for crimes that were committed by their husbands.

In June 2014, Daesh terrorists captured Iraq's second-largest city, Mosul, and nearly a third of the country, pushing it into its most severe crisis since the US-led invasion in 2003. Mosul was liberated last July and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced an end to Daesh's self-proclaimed caliphate.

