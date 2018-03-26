Register
23:17 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Displaced women queue to receive food after arriving in the Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016

    Till Daesh Does Us Apart: Women in Iraq Massively Seek Divorce From Terrorists

    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    Numerous cases of divorce have been registered in courts in the liberated city of Mosul against Daesh terrorists.

    The lawyer of the Mosul court, who asked not to be named, told Sputnik that, “Every day women come to us. They start a divorce process from their husbands who were in Daesh and are currently imprisoned.”

    So far, however, the court has not made any positive decisions regarding the divorce requests.

    Divorce Without Obstacles:

    But there are some precedents in which divorce was granted to a woman upon appeal.

    READ MORE: Inherent Resolve Spokesman Reveals Details of Pentagon's Operation Against Daesh

    An Iraqi woman from the city of Al-Shirqat told Sputnik that she applied to court in 2017 to divorce the militant whom she married in 2013, but the court refused, saying, that after such a precedent, there will be abuse of divorce and demands will pour in with or without cause. 

    However, the Court of Cassation ruled that in her case it is possible for the woman to get a divorce and there should be no obstacles in the process.

    Requirement of Proof:

    Lawyer Hayan al Khayat told Sputnik that to launch a legal divorce procedure it is necessary to provide irrefutable evidence, in this case, of involvement with Daesh.

    “It may be some official documents issued by the Iraqi security forces that this person was in Daesh, or it may require a certificate of respected people who can confirm that the person in questions is a member of Daesh and has done such and such acts,” the lawyer said.

    Khayat noted that only with the provision of such evidence will the court consider the application for divorce.

    READ MORE: UK Accused of Secretly Delivering Arms to Middle East — Reports

    Wives of Daesh:

    Many different women fall under the definition of a Daesh wife. These may be local women who were captured by militants and forced to marry militants. 

    Naturally, after liberation from the oppression of the terrorists, these women want to annul the marriage if it was formally concluded. 

    But there are also some women who came to Iraq from other countries specifically for the sake of marrying a militant. When their militant husbands were killed in battle, they married other militants.

    Sources from the provinces of Nineveh and Anbar inform Sputnik that these women are now working in prostitution. Most of the wives of the terrorists fled and went abroad, fearing revenge for crimes that were committed by their husbands.

    In June 2014, Daesh terrorists captured Iraq's second-largest city, Mosul, and nearly a third of the country, pushing it into its most severe crisis since the US-led invasion in 2003. Mosul was liberated last July and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced an end to Daesh's self-proclaimed caliphate.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Hopes of 39 Indian Families Shatter as Daesh Captives in Iraq Confirmed 'Dead'
    People Who Escaped Daesh Tell About Iraq 15 Years After US Invasion
    Iraqi Military Reportedly Finds US Army Rations in Cave Used by Daesh (PHOTOS)
    Terrorist Ideology Should Be Eradicated After Daesh Military Defeat - Iraqi PM
    Daesh Reportedly Downs 3-Ton US-Made Military Aerostat in Iraq (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    divorce, women, militants, Daesh, Mosul, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse