18:09 GMT +326 March 2018
    Saudi soldiers watch as a Saudi military cargo plane lands to deliver aid at an airfield in Marib, Yemen January 26, 2018

    US 'Strongly Condemns' Missile Attacks Against Saudi Arabia - State Dept.

    107

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States strongly condemned the ballistic missile attack by Yemen's Houthis on several Saudi Arabian cities, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement on Monday.

    "The United States strongly condemns the dangerous Houthi missile attacks aimed at several cities in Saudi Arabia Sunday night," Nauert said.

    Saudi Arabia said on Sunday evening that its air defenses shot down seven ballistic missiles fired from within Yemeni territories toward the kingdom, state media reported. One Egyptian national was killed when shrapnel from an exploding missile fell on a residential neighborhood, Saudi Col. Turki al-Maliki said, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

    READ MORE: Saudi Air Defense Intercepts Seven Missiles Over Riyadh — Reports (VIDEO)

    Nauert went on saying that the United States supports Saudi Arabia's right to defend itself against these missile threats.

    All parties, including the Houthis, need to resume political negotiations in order to end the conflict in Yemen, Nauert added.

    Yemen has since 2015 been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah. Since March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.

    READ MORE: Houthis Call For Peace With Saudi-led Coalition

    missile attacks, United States, Yemen, Saudi Arabia
