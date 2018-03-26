Register
26 March 2018
    Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.

    John Bolton Asked Tel Aviv to Attack Iran – Former Israeli Defense Minister

    Trump announced on March 22 that he replaced H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser with the prominent “hawk” and former US ambassador John Bolton. Bolton is a well-known critic of Iranian nuclear deal and Israel supporter.

    Shaul Mofaz, former Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces and ex-Minister of Defense, has revealed his experience of working with newly appointed US National Security adviser, John Bolton, during a conference hosted by Yediot Aharonot on March 26, reports The Jerusalem Post.

    "I have known John Bolton since his days as US ambassador to the United Nations. He tried to convince me that Israel must attack Iran," Shaul Mofaz said.

    READ MORE: 'Shame' — Iran's Official on Bolton's Appointment as National Security Adviser

    He noted, however, that he did not believe such a move would be wise, not for the US, nor for "anyone," unless Iran's threat becomes real. He added that the threat is already significant with Iran being present at the country's borders with Syria and Lebanon.

    READ MORE: 'If Trump Plans to Break Iran Deal, Bolton Can Help Him Do So' — Analyst

    John Bolton, who received his new appointment on March 22, is widely known as critic of Iran and its nuclear deal, and supporter of its adversaries, such as Israel and opposition groups, even those which used to be present in terrorist group lists, such as Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK). MEK is the opposition force striving to overthrow the Ayatollah government and establish new one, based on their group's ideology, which is a mixture of Islam and Marxism. MEK was present on terrorist group lists in the EU and the US until 2009 and 2012 respectively. John Bolton was among those advocating their removal from such lists.

