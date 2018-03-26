Register
26 March 2018
    Turkish troops take control of Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

    Erdogan: Turkey Will Do 'What's Necessary' if Baghdad Gov't Op in Sinjar Fails

    Middle East
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the country's head of intelligence will meet an Iraqi official later in the day to discuss potential operation in Sinjar.

    "Yesterday I received information from our intelligence that the Iraqi leadership had started some military operations in Sinjar (against the PKK). We are monitoring what is happening there. Today, an official representative of the [Iraqi] government will arrive to Turkey and after his talks with the head of our intelligence there will be concrete results. We want the leadership of Iraq to conduct this operation independently, but if there are problems, we will hold new negotiations with Baghdad and do everything necessary," Erdogan told journalists.

    Previously the Turkish president has repeatedly stated that the ongoing Ankara's military operation in Syria against the Kurdish militia would be focused on the regions of Manbij and Idlib moving forward up to the Iraqi border.

    READ MORE: PKK Denies Reports About Launch of Turkish Operation in Iraqi Sinjar

    On March 24, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces declared full control over Afrin.

    The Iraqi city of Sinjar and the surrounding area, inhabited mainly by Yezidi Kurds, were captured by the militants of the Daesh* terrorist group in August 2014. Thousands of Yezidis were killed, from 5,000 to 7,000 women fell into slavery.

    In December 2015, fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party succeeded in liberating Sinjar, after which they formed local self-defense forces.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Unveils New Target City in Olive Branch Op

    In early 2017, the Iraqi Kurdistan authorities demanded that the PKK withdraw its troops from the area. According to the Kurdish media this was done under the pressure of neighboring Turkey, which regards the PKK as a terrorist organization and is afraid of its strengthening.

    At the same time, Turkey has good relations with the KDP (Kurdistan Democratic Party), in particular, the KDP sells oil through Turkey, and Turkish companies invest in Iraqi Kurdistan.

    * Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS) and al-Nusra Front are terrorist organizations banned in Russia

    Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Sinjar, Manbij, Iraq, Syria, Turkey
