Erdogan: Turkey Will Do 'What's Necessary' if Baghdad Gov't Op in Sinjar Fails

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the country's head of intelligence will meet an Iraqi official later in the day to discuss potential operation in Sinjar.

"Yesterday I received information from our intelligence that the Iraqi leadership had started some military operations in Sinjar (against the PKK). We are monitoring what is happening there. Today, an official representative of the [Iraqi] government will arrive to Turkey and after his talks with the head of our intelligence there will be concrete results. We want the leadership of Iraq to conduct this operation independently, but if there are problems, we will hold new negotiations with Baghdad and do everything necessary," Erdogan told journalists.

Previously the Turkish president has repeatedly stated that the ongoing Ankara's military operation in Syria against the Kurdish militia would be focused on the regions of Manbij and Idlib moving forward up to the Iraqi border.

On March 24, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces declared full control over Afrin.

The Iraqi city of Sinjar and the surrounding area, inhabited mainly by Yezidi Kurds, were captured by the militants of the Daesh* terrorist group in August 2014. Thousands of Yezidis were killed, from 5,000 to 7,000 women fell into slavery.

In December 2015, fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party succeeded in liberating Sinjar, after which they formed local self-defense forces.

In early 2017, the Iraqi Kurdistan authorities demanded that the PKK withdraw its troops from the area. According to the Kurdish media this was done under the pressure of neighboring Turkey, which regards the PKK as a terrorist organization and is afraid of its strengthening.

At the same time, Turkey has good relations with the KDP (Kurdistan Democratic Party), in particular, the KDP sells oil through Turkey, and Turkish companies invest in Iraqi Kurdistan.

