Presidential Election in Egypt to Begin on Monday

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Polling stations are set to open in Egypt on Monday, with voters having an opportunity to cast their ballots for their presidential candidates up to Wednesday.

Egyptians who are outside the country voted in the election on March 16-18.

Only two hopefuls are running for the presidency this year – Moussa Mostafa Moussa, the leader of the liberal Ghad Party, and incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

There were other hopefuls, including prominent figures, who had announced their presidential bids, but later they voluntarily declined to run in the election, while others were unable to register as candidates.

If no candidate receives an absolute majority, a runoff vote will be held on April 19-21 abroad and on April 24-26 within the country.