Saudi Air Defence Intercepts Ballistic Missile Over Riyadh - Reports (VIDEO)

A ballistic missile from Yemen has been intercepted by air defence of Saudi Arabia over the capital of Riyadh late Sunday night, local state television reported.
Several loud explosions have been heard by local witnesses, according to multiple reports. Social media users are sharing several footages or alleged missile interception.
Footage of missile interception over Riyadh pic.twitter.com/pesZKH3PTV (via @ENAD_Alotaibi)— Gregor Peter (@L0gg0l) March 25, 2018
Alhumdillah The saudi army has successfully intercepted a ballistic missile in the riyadh #saudiarmy #riyadh #riyadhnow #الرياض_الان— Adnan (@adii_khaan) March 25, 2018
I hope everyone is safe and fine many prayers to the brave and strong army ❤️ 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦 #الرياض pic.twitter.com/n1ThqBpO1r
This is not the first time Saudi military report missile interception over their country's territory. In January, the Royal Saudi Air Force spokesman reported of a ballistic missile being fired by the Houthi militants from Yemen and the following interception.
All comments
Show new comments (0)