Saudi Air Defence Intercepts Ballistic Missile Over Riyadh - Reports (VIDEO)

Saudi Air Defence have intercepted a missile over northeastern part the country's capital city of Riyadh, according to reports.

A ballistic missile from Yemen has been intercepted by air defence of Saudi Arabia over the capital of Riyadh late Sunday night, local state television reported.

Several loud explosions have been heard by local witnesses, according to multiple reports. Social media users are sharing several footages or alleged missile interception.

​This is not the first time Saudi military report missile interception over their country's territory. In January, the Royal Saudi Air Force spokesman reported of a ballistic missile being fired by the Houthi militants from Yemen and the following interception.