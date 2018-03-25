Syrian Army Reportedly Gives Jaish al-Islam Last Chance to Exit Area in E Ghouta

As the Syrian Army is making rapid advances to liberate areas in Eastern Ghouta from terrorists, it has given an ultimatum to Jaish al-Islam to leave Douma.

According to the Fars News Agency the Syrian army has told the terrorist group to evacuate its forces and hand over control to Damascus.

In case Jaish al-Islam refuses to comply the army will launch an offensive as the area of Douma is the only town in the Northern parts of the region that is still under the terrorist’s occupation.

According to a report by Fars news agency, Jaish al-Islam has not accepted the Syrian army's demand yet.

The terrorist group’s commander Osam Bawizani said that they will not retreat from Eastern Ghouta, and called on other terrorist groups to help Jaish al-Islam by initiating operations against the army.

However, other militant groups have already been defeated by the army and most of them have left the region.

The Syrian army and its allies have secured control over 90% of Eastern Ghouta by speedy and extensive advances during military operations over the past month.

© Sputnik/ Muhamad Maruf Civilians Continue Leaving Syrian Eastern Ghouta - Russian Defense Ministry

The army has liberated dozens of villages, towns and farms from the jihadists. While clearing liberated neighborhoods in the town of Ain Tarma in the Eastern Ghouta suburb, the army discovered a tunnel network running under houses dug by terrorists for movement as well as weapons and ammunition storage.

Soldiers have also located a workshop that was used by the jihadists to make artillery shells and explosives. They also gained access to large caches of arms and military equipment that was left behind by the retreating militants.

The army units were securing the local residents inside their houses and providing them with all the necessary assistance, while many civilians who wanted to leave the area were free to go after being liberated from the terrorists.

Yuri Yevtushenko, the head of Russian Center for Reconciliation, said on Friday that over 103,600 civilians who were taken hostage by terrorists in Eastern Ghouta have left the region for army-held regions through safe corridors.

Eastern Ghouta has been under the militant’scontrol since 2012.