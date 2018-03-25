Register
19:56 GMT +325 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Residents leave the territory of Eastern Ghouta

    Syrian Army Reportedly Gives Jaish al-Islam Last Chance to Exit Area in E Ghouta

    © Sputnik/ Muhamad Maruf
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1120

    As the Syrian Army is making rapid advances to liberate areas in Eastern Ghouta from terrorists, it has given an ultimatum to Jaish al-Islam to leave Douma.

    According to the Fars News Agency the Syrian army has told the terrorist group to evacuate its forces and hand over control to Damascus.

    In case Jaish al-Islam refuses to comply the army will launch an offensive as the area of Douma is the only town in the Northern parts of the region that is still under the terrorist’s occupation.

    According to a report by Fars news agency, Jaish al-Islam has not accepted the Syrian army's demand yet. 

    READ MORE: WATCH: Syrian Army Discovers Terrorist Tunnel Network in Eastern Ghouta

    The terrorist group’s commander Osam Bawizani said that they will not retreat from Eastern Ghouta, and called on other terrorist groups to help Jaish al-Islam by initiating operations against the army.

    However, other militant groups have already been defeated by the army and most of them have left the region.

    The Syrian army and its allies have secured control over 90% of Eastern Ghouta by speedy and extensive advances during military operations over the past month.

    Residents leave the territory of Eastern Ghouta
    © Sputnik/ Muhamad Maruf
    Civilians Continue Leaving Syrian Eastern Ghouta - Russian Defense Ministry
    The army has liberated dozens of villages, towns and farms from the jihadists. While clearing liberated neighborhoods in the town of Ain Tarma in the Eastern Ghouta suburb, the army discovered a tunnel network running under houses dug by terrorists for movement as well as weapons and ammunition storage.

    Soldiers have also located a workshop that was used by the jihadists to make artillery shells and explosives. They also gained access to large caches of arms and military equipment that was left behind by the retreating militants.

    The army units were securing the local residents inside their houses and providing them with all the necessary assistance, while many civilians who wanted to leave the area were free to go after being liberated from the terrorists.

    Yuri Yevtushenko, the head of Russian Center for Reconciliation, said on Friday that over 103,600 civilians who were taken hostage by terrorists in Eastern Ghouta have left the region for army-held regions through safe corridors.

    Eastern Ghouta has been under the militant’scontrol since 2012.

    Tags:
    liberation, allies, terrorist, Syrian Armed Forces, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse