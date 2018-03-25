Two Suicide Bombers Blow Themselves Up in Afghanistan - Reports

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, according to local Deputy police chief Aminullah Amin.

One person has been killed and seven more wounded in the Western Afghan city of Herat, where two suicide bombers blew themselves up near a Shi'ite mosque, when guards stopped them from entering the Nabi Akram mosque.

The Daesh* terror group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, however no evidence for the claim has yet been provided.

According to Walizada, the injured people have been taken to local hospitals and the death toll may increase.

🚨 Explosion près d'une mosquée à #Herat, en #Afghanistan. Un bilan donné par les médias afghans fait état d'un mort et de 7 blessés. pic.twitter.com/hJnyCNinvG — deSperate (@TBMJ2_) March 25, 2018

2 killid and at least 8 others wounded in attack in western #Herat province of #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/3kmL6F6S25 — HBABUR (@Humayoonbabur) March 25, 2018

— Shabbir Hussain Turi (@ShabbirTuri) March 25, 2018

Earlier, two explosions hit Kabul, Afghanistan with 1 killed and 7 wounded and a car blast in Lashcar dah with 12 killed and 40 wounded.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

DETAILS TO FOLLOW