Russian, Syrian Lawmakers Provide Residents of E Ghouta With Humanitarian Aid

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Lawmakers from Russia along with their Syrian counterparts took part in a humanitarian action providing the residents of the crisis-torn Syrian area of Eastern Ghouta with food, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The correspondent said Saturday that the action took place during the visit of the lawmakers to the displaced persons camp near Damascus.

The lawmakers gave food packages to the residents of the Harjal camp, sheltering people from the Kafr Batna and Duma towns located in Eastern Ghouta.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past weeks, resulting in ongoing shelling by local militants on Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces. Damascus says it opens fire in response to shelling from Eastern Ghouta. Western countries however, are accusing the Syrian government and Russia of being responsible for the escalation of tensions in the area.