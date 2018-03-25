About 25,000 Rally in Tel Aviv Against Deportation of Asylum Seekers

In February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the beginning of the deportation procedure. Within the framework of the Israeli plans, about 40,000 undocumented migrants from Africa should leave the country or face indefinite detention. However the High Court has temporarily suspended the deportation plan until the revision of an anti-deportation petition.
Many asylum seekers delivered speeches at the rally speaking about the hostilities in the countries of their origin, the media outlet added.
According to the newspaper, the share of asylum claims approved by Israel is less than 1 percent, while other developed states approve from 10 to 15 percent of applications.
