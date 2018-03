MoD: Russian Jets Don't Conduct Airstrikes Against Residential Areas in E Ghouta

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied reports of its Air Forces' airstrikes against residential areas in the Damascus suburb that had allegedly resulted in the deaths of 37 civilians.

"The Russian aviation does not carry out airstrikes against residential areas in Eastern Guta and does not use, unlike the US-led international coalition, incendiary shell. The reports that are disseminated by "White Helmets" — fraudsters exploiting the human grief — "White Helmets", as well as the UK-based "The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights" — are a notorious lie," the department said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW