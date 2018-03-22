Register
00:23 GMT +323 March 2018
    F-16 of the Turkish Air Force

    Turkish F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in Nevsehir Province

    Middle East
    1121

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An F-16 fighter jet of the Turkish Air Force crashed in the central part of the country, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said Thursday.

    "An F-16 aircraft deployed in the region for training crashed in the province of Nevsehir," the General Staff said on Twitter.

    The General Staff later said that the pilot has died in the crash. The search and rescue operation send to the area has discovered the wreck of the plane as well as the pilot's body.

    A Turkish F-16 prepares to taxi while another one takes off during Anatolian Eagle exercise at 3rd Main Jet Air Base near the central Anatolian city of Konya, Turkey, Monday, June 15, 2009
    Why US Refuses to Send F-16 Trainers to Turkey, Blocks Pakistan's Help
    Recently, Turkish fighter jets have been conducting bombings YPG, PYD targets in the Syrian city of Afrin within the framework of Ankara's military operation.

    Local media reported that country's F-16 jets conducted strikes on six targets in Afrin, while the Turkish Armed Forces simultaneously launched artillery shelling from the Kilis province, bordering Syria.

