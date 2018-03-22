Turkish F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in Nevsehir Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An F-16 fighter jet of the Turkish Air Force crashed in the central part of the country, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said Thursday.

"An F-16 aircraft deployed in the region for training crashed in the province of Nevsehir," the General Staff said on Twitter.

The General Staff later said that the pilot has died in the crash. The search and rescue operation send to the area has discovered the wreck of the plane as well as the pilot's body.

Recently, Turkish fighter jets have been conducting bombings YPG, PYD targets in the Syrian city of Afrin within the framework of Ankara's military operation.

Local media reported that country's F-16 jets conducted strikes on six targets in Afrin, while the Turkish Armed Forces simultaneously launched artillery shelling from the Kilis province, bordering Syria.