21:13 GMT +322 March 2018
    Lights and smoke are seen during Syrian government bombardment on the rebel-controlled town of Arbin, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on late March 11, 2018

    Two Killed, Nine Injured in 'Cluster Bomb' Terror Attack on Syria’s Damascus

    © AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN
    Middle East
    0 11

    Since the Syrian Army launched operation Damascus Steel to oust militants from Damascus, militants have intensified their shelling attacks on government-held parts of the city, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians in recent weeks.

    Hardline Islamist militants fired a barrage of rockets containing cluster munitions at Damascus this afternoon, according to emerging reports.

    The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing the city’s police command, reported that two civilians were killed, while another nine suffered injuries.

    Images of the attack circulating on social media appear to show that incendiary munitions were also used in this latest wave of shelling against government-held parts of the capital.

    Due to the intensified shelling campaign, thousands of Damascenes have fled to Syria’s coastal region in recent weeks.

    READ MORE: Thousands of Syrians Flee Damascus Due to Intense Militant Shelling

    Earlier today, it was reported that some 1,500 militants will be evacuated from the Damascus suburb of Harasta – which is contained within east Ghouta – to the northwestern province of Idlib, which shares a border with Turkey.  

    "According to the agreements, over 6,000 people, including 1,500 militants, are expected to be evacuated today. Buses and ambulances have been prepared for the evacuation," a source reported.

    A picture taken on March 11, 2018 shows Syrian government forces outside of the town of Jisreen in the southern tip of the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave as they advance in the area
    © REUTERS/ STRINGER
    Syrian Army Conducting Offensive on One of Terrorists’ Main Strongholds in Eastern Ghouta
    Since launching operation Damascus Steel last month, elite units from the Syrian Army have liberated over 70 percent of the east Ghouta pocket, and are continuing to advance on remaining militant-held areas.

    Tens of thousands of locals who were trapped by militants in east Ghouta have been freed and are currently residing in makeshift temporary accommodation while they wait for the Syrian government to resettle them.

    Tags:
    terror attack, cluster bombs, shelling, Operation Damascus Steel, Syria crisis, Syrian Army, Syrian government, East Ghouta, Idlib, Syria, Damascus
