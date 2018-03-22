Register
    A picture taken on March 11, 2018 shows Syrian government forces outside of the town of Jisreen in the southern tip of the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta as they advance in the area

    'True Colors': WATCH Raw Footage of Syria's Eastern Ghouta Revealed by Russia

    © REUTERS/ STRINGER
    Middle East
    The Syrian Army continues its military operation in the Eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus, where at least 70 percent of the territory has already been liberated from terrorists amid the ongoing evacuation of civilians.

    A 15-minute video pertaining to the current situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta has been posted on the YouTube channel of Russia's UN mission.

    Russia's UN envoy Vasily Nebenzia described the video as a "documentary in its true colors" which he said "depicts a real picture of what has taken place in these Damascus suburbs."

    "I hope that UN Security Council members will take the time to watch the film," Nebenzya said.

    The documentary specifically shows civilians leaving Eastern Ghouta via humanitarian corridors; the process is being assisted by the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties.

    READ MORE: View on the Ground: Thousands of Civilians Leaving Eastern Ghouta

    The Syrian Army has already liberated at least 70 percent of the territory of Eastern Ghouta, which has been controlled by armed anti-government groups including the al-Nusra Front* since 2012.

    READ MORE: Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridors in Action (VIDEO)

    Almost 50,000 civilians have been evacuated from the area in the past several days; about 300,000 more are still held by the terrorists.

    ___________________________________________________________________________

    *a terrorist group banned in Russia

