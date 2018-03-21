WATCH Israeli Defense Forces' Destruction of Syrian Nuclear Reactor

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), during the night between September 5 and September 6, 2007, four Israeli F-16 jets destroyed a nuclear facility in its last stages of construction in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, 280 miles north-east of Damascus.

The IDF said that this operation had helped them eliminate a nuclear threat, not only to Israel, but to the entire region as a few years later, the Daesh* terrorist group captured most of Deir ez-Zor Governorate and the consequence of using this facility could have been unpredictable.

Footage has been released, showing the airstrikes conducted by the Israeli Air Force.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia