UK Surgeon Claims Hackers Targeted His PC, 'Led Warplanes to Aleppo Hospital'

According to unconfirmed media reports, at least two people were killed and several more injured in an airstrike on a hospital in Aleppo, Syria on October 3, 2016. A British medic has now gives his own insight into the bombing.

Prominent British surgeon David Nott has suggested that the M10 hospital in Aleppo could have been bombed after hackers compromised his computer in a bid to find out the hospital's whereabouts, according to The Telegraph.

Nott, who is known for helping Aleppo surgeons conduct operations in an underground hospital via Skype and WhatsApp, specifically pointed to the fact that the bombing took place shortly after a video of the operation was broadcast by the BBC.

The newspaper cited Nott as saying that "the timing of the attack and the precise nature of the target could only have been gleaned from the coordinates on his computer."

"The operation was the only time co-ordinates came out of that operating theatre," he stressed, adding that "if somebody is watching what we are doing and blows up the hospital then that is a war crime."

Nott said that the exact time of the hacking is yet to be defined, suggesting that hackers could watch the BBC program which then emerged on YouTube, something that helped the hackers target his computer "rather than hack him during the operation."

Unconfirmed media reports said that at least two patients were killed and several more medical staff wounded when warplanes dropped an alleged "bunker buster" bomb on the M10 hospital in Aleppo on October 3, 2016.