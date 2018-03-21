Third Humanitarian Corridor Opens in E Ghouta - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The third humanitarian corridor has opened in Syria’s besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta to ensure the evacuation of civilians from the area, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said Wednesday.

"The third humanitarian corridor has started operating in Eastern Ghouta … Civilians return to liberated settlements of Saqba and Kafr Batna, humanitarian aid is delivered there,” the reconciliation center said in a statement, as quoted by the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously ratified Resolution 2401 that urged all parties to instantly stop all hostilities and adhere to a humanitarian pause across the country in order to guarantee the safe delivery of humanitarian aid. The ceasefire regime does not apply to military operations against terrorist groups.

READ MORE: View on the Ground: Thousands of Civilians Leaving Eastern Ghouta

Militants continued to shell Damascus, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying last month that terrorists in Eastern Ghouta had been shelling the capital around 50-80 times a day, including the region of Russia's embassy.

Eastern Ghouta has been under the control of terrorists, including the al-Nusra Front* since 2012, with an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 militants in the area.

*al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia