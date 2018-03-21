Register
06:36 GMT +321 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria

    Rocket Attack by Terrorists on Damascus Outskirts Kills 37 People

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 03

    HMEYMIM (Sputnik) - Syrian militants on Tuesday fired rockets at a market in Damascus neighborhood of Jaramana, killing 37 and wounding 35 people, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation reported.

    "Militants delivered a rocket strike at the Kashkoum market in the Jaramana district in the Damascus province at 18:15 local time [16:15 GMT] on Tuesday. As a result, 37 people were killed and another 35 were wounded," center's commander Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said in a daily briefing.

    In addition, two mortar attacks on the Mezzeh district of Damascus killed five civilians and wounded two, Yevtushenko said.

    Meanwhile, since the launch of humanitarian pauses in Damascus’ suburb of Eastern Ghouta 80,414 people left the rebel-held enclave, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said.

    A general view taken from a government-held area in Damascus shows smoke rising from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital following fresh air strikes and rocket fire on February 27, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ STRINGER
    Death Toll in Rocket Shelling of Damascus Climbs to 35 - Reports
    According to Yevtushenko, 552 people left Eastern Ghouta through the Muhayam Al-Wafedin checkpoint on Tuesday. He also said that only 128 people left on Tuesday Eastern Ghouta through the humanitarian corridor from settlements of Arbil, Saqba and Hazeh. The official noted that the corridor had been shelled by militants.

    “Since the launch of ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Eastern Ghouta, 80,414 people left Eastern Ghouta with the assistance of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation,” Yevtushenko said on late Tuesday.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 65 percent of the enclave had been liberated by the Syrian government’s troops.

    The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past weeks. Local militants continue shelling Damascus, also receiving fire from the Syrian pro-government forces. Damascus says it opens fire in response to shelling from Eastern Ghouta while the Western countries are accusing the Syrian government and Russia of being responsible for the escalation of tensions in the area.

    Related:

    Over 73,000 People Left E Ghouta During Humanitarian Pauses - Russian MoD
    Liberation in Sight: Bashar Assad PICTURED in Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridors in Action (VIDEO)
    Syrian Army Says Liberated 70% of Eastern Ghouta From Terrorists
    Humanitarian Pause in Action: Nearly 13,000 Civilians Flee E Ghouta - MoD
    Ghouta Operation Isn't Political, People Just Want Normal Lives – Carla Ortiz
    Tags:
    casualties, shelling, Damascus, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse