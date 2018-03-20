At Least 28 People Killed in Rocket Attack in Damascus Suburb - Reports

Amid the ceasefire in Syria, militants fired rockets at a busy market in a suburb of the Syrian capital on Tuesday, according to police, cited by Syrian state TV.

Some 24 people have been killed and another 32 people have been wounded in rocket fire, according to police. Syrian state TV has said that 28 eight people were killed.

The SANA news agency reported earlier that four people were killed and nine injured in the suburban town of Jarmana, located to the south of the Syrian capital, as a result of the rocket attack.

A woman and a child were among those wounded, according to the agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, SANA reported that militants had opened fire against the district of al Amzzeh in Damascus, injuring one child.

The situation in the Damascus suburbs has been unstable recently with militants who entrenched themselves in East Ghoutconducting attacks on Damascus despite the ceasefire.