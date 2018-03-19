Damascus Demands Turkish Forces' Immediate Withdrawal From Syrian Lands

According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Ankara's seizure of Afrin in the course of its Olive Branch Operation in Syria violates the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

Damascus has stated that Turkish Forces in the Syrian northern enclave of Afrin are "illegitimate" and demanded "invading forces withdraw immediately from Syrian lands they have occupied."

The foreign ministry's statement comes the day after Turkish President Erdogan claimed control over the Kurdish-held city of Afrin. Earlier, Erdogan's press secretary Ibrahim Kalin had stated that Turkey was not going to hand in control over Afrin to Damascus.

Damascus has repeatedly condemned Ankara's operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty. Turkey jointly with the opposition Free Syrian Army forces, launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to "clear" its border with Syria from terrorists. Turkey considers the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.