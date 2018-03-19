WATCH Assad Meet Syrian Army Soldiers After E Ghouta Surprise Visit

Syria's government forces have already liberated 70 percent of territory of the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, which has been under terrorists' control since 2012.

A video of a visit by President Bashar Assad to one of the Syrian Army's formations has been published by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

While it wasn't immediately clear which formation hosted Assad's surprise visit, the footage came after the Syrian President visited army positions in Eastern Ghouta, where he met with the "heroes of the Syrian Arab Army" according to Assad's Telegram account.

Situation in Eastern Ghouta

At the same time, a Syrian Army source has told Sputnik that the army had ruled against a bargain with militants which would have ensured them transport from the Eastern Ghouta city of Harasta to Idlib.

According to him, the Syrian Army's offensive on Eastern Ghouta has prompted panic among militants.

"The population is up in arms against them [militants] and now they have no other option but to surrender," the source added.

In late February, Russia pledged to create an evacuation corridor to allow civilians to leave Eastern Ghouta.

Media reports also quoted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying that President Vladimir Putin had ordered a daily ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At least 70 percent of Eastern Ghouta have already been liberated by the government troops, according to the Syrian Army command. The area has been under terrorists' control since 2012.