22:13 GMT +318 March 2018
    BREAKING:
    Russian Sukhoi Su-24 fighter bomber takes off from Hemeimeem Air Base in the Latakia province, Syria.

    Syrian Su-24 Allegedly Shot Down Near Qalamoun Mountains - Free Syrian Army

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Jaysh Tahrir al-Sham rebels have shot down a regime warplane over the Eastern Qalamoon mountains after launching a new wave of attack, Free Syrian Army reported.

    The moment of Su-24 falling was filmed and posted on Twitter. The crashed plane has started to drop sharply, leaving behind a trace of black smoke, and has fallen to the ground. 

    According to Al-Masdar News, the aircraft fell into territory controlled by Syrian government forces, while the pilot has shot himself clear. His fate is still unknown.

    The jihadists have already announced the resumption of the offensive on the positions of the Syrian military in the area, Al-Masdar News noted.

    ​READ MORE: What We Know So Far About Deadly Russian Plane Crash in Syria

    The Sukhoi Su-24 is a supersonic, all-weather attack aircraft developed in the Soviet Union. The aircraft has a variable-sweep wing, twin-engines and a side-by-side seating arrangement for two pilots.

    On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urged all belligerent parties to immediately halt all hostilities and adhere to a humanitarian pause across Syria in order to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as medical evacuaion of those injured.

    Tags:
    plane crash, jihadists, rebels, Su-24, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Syria
